The Apprentice’s Lord Alan Sugar explains why he’s not a fan of working from home, while appearing to be working from home during a live TV interview today (1 February).

The Hackney-born businessman was interviewed on BBC Breakfast on Thursday, ahead of a new series of The Apprentice.

When asked about working from home, he said: “I think it is bad for morale, bad for learning. I know I learn from being with other people in an office. You don’t learn sitting at home in your pyjamas in front of a Mac.”