Marnie Swindells has become Lord Alan Sugar’s newest business partner after winning this year’s series of The Apprentice.

The boxing gym owner, 28, beat fellow finalist Rochelle Anthony in an all-female final on Thursday evening.

“Marnie, you are going to be my business partner,” Lord Sugar says, confirming his decision.

“Very well done, the pair of you,” he added, addressing both finalists before they got up to leave the boardroom.

Ms Swindells has won Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment, along with his partnership.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.