Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Marler reveals ‘plan’ for series

Joe Marler has revealed his Celebrity Traitors’ game plan ahead of the BBC series premiere on Wednesday (8 October).

In a video uploaded to Instagram, the former England rugby union player can be seen pulling weird faces, making strange noises and laughing to himself. In the post’s caption, he wrote: “My plan for the Traitors is to simply out-weird them all!”

He is one of the 19 celebrities who are participating in the star-studded edition of the hit reality show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman. Three of the famous faces will be given the role of Traitors and tasked with “murdering” the rest of the Faithful players without getting caught.

Those who survive to the end of the game have the chance of winning £100,000 for their chosen charity.