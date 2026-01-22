BBC star stopped for selfie by police while man is in handcuffs

A BBC star was left shocked after a police officer stopped him for a selfie while another officer stood with a man in handcuffs.

Matt Morsia, 40, known by his stage name Legend on Gladiators, was walking down the street when he was asked for a photo by a police officer.

As the Gladiator posed with the fan, a man wearing a bright orange jacket can be seen in handcuffs just feet away, before Morsia walks away with a bemused look on his face.

Sharing footage of the interaction on social media, Morsia wrote: “When you're mid-arrest but need a quick pic with MattDoesFitness.”