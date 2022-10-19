Strictly Come Dancing: Matt Goss fights back tears after elimination

Matt Goss was emotional after being eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday, 16 October.

After facing Kym Marsh and her dance partner Graziano di Prima in a dance-off, the Bros singer was voted off by the judges.

Goss wiped away tears as his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova paid tribute to him.

“I’m so grateful that I got to teach and dance with a music icon. But, more important than this, I got the privilege to get to know Matt, for who you really are. Not many people know you and you’re a beautiful soul,” Bychkova said.

