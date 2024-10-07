Independent TV
Strictly’s Toyah Willcox leaves Fleur East speechless with dig at fellow contestant
Strictly Come Dancing star Toyah Willcox's playful dig at a fellow contestant briefly left Fleur East speechless as the pair chatted on Monday, 7 October.
The singer, 66, and her professional partner Neil Jones spoke to the It Takes Two host following their elimination on Sunday night.
When asked if she had a message for her fellow contestants, Willcox appeared to make a playful dig at Chris McCausland who scored 30 with his Wayne’s World-inspired performance with Dianne Buswell.
"If you don't want to do a dance-off, get rid of Chris," Willcox said as she laughed.
