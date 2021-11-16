The Beatles' family members took to the red carpet for the VIP screening of The Beatles: Get Back at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.

George Harrison's son, Dhani Harrison, says his dad would be very happy to see what Peter Jackson has achieved in this new documentary that covers the band's 1969 sessions.

Also present was Dhani's girlfriend Mereki Beach, Zak Starkey (Ringo Starr's son), musicians Noel Gallagher, Gem Archer and Guy Pratt, as well as the producers Jonathan Clyde and Giles Martin.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here