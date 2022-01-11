Betty White had stroke days before she died, death certificate confirms

Betty White died of a stroke, her death certificate has shown.

The Golden Girls star died peacefully in her sleep at her home” on New Year’s Eve aged 99, just weeks before her 100th birthday.

White’s death certificate obtained by TMZ has shown that the actor had a cerebrovascular accident, or stroke, six days before her death.

A cerebrovascular accident occurs when blood stops flowing to part of the brain, damaging the tissue.

The stroke is listed as her cause of death.

