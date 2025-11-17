Britney Spears has shared a video of her cosy sleepover alongside friends Khloé and Kim Kardashian.

In a video posted on Instagram on Saturday (15 November), the popstar, 43, is seen lounging in bed, dressed in pyjamas and sharing a kiss with the reality stars.

"Oh, we're just chilling," the “Toxic” singer said, showing off the Kardashian's vibrating "geriatric" bed in Calabasas, California.

Spears has been close with the Kardashians for years, with Kim previously showing her support for the singer after the 2021 documentary, Framing Britney Spears.