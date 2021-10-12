Former boxer Chris Eubank has spoken out about his son Sebastian’s tragic death – who died from a heart attack in Dubai in July of this year.

Eubank was speaking on Good Morning Britain when he said he would “never get over” the physical loss of his son, but said he was spiritually still with him and wanted to rejoice in that fact.

Sebastian Eubank had followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a professional boxer, before moving into Mixed Martial Arts in 2020.

