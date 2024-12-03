Daniel Craig scolds US TV host for saying his name wrong for years

Daniel Craig told off US talk show host Stephen Colbert for pronouncing his name incorrectly for years in his latest appearance on The Late Show on Monday, 2 December.

The former James Bond star, 56, reprimanded the presenter for previously saying his name as “Creg” like “egg.”

North America often pronounces the name without the diphthong, which Craig pointed out to Colbert.

Craig repeatedly pointed out the difference between the US and UK pronunciation of his name to the stunned TV presenter.