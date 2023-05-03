The first trailer for Dune: Part Two has been released.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the hotly-anticipated film continues the tale of Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, and his time on the desert planet of Arrakis.

Following on from the highly successful 2021 film Dune, the next instalment also features Florence Pugh and Austin Butler alongside Zendaya, with glimpses of the stars in the new trailer.

Dune: Part Two is scheduled for release on 3 November.

