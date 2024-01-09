Ghostbusters Dan Aykroyd details ‘spectacular’ moment he saw UFO

Ghostbusters star Dan Aykroyd has described sightings of what he believes to be a UFO.

The comedian admits he has spotted UFOS on four different occasions.

The star detailed the moment he believes he saw a UFO outside his hotel, in an interview with Fox News on Monday (8 January).

He said: “The most spectacular one that I saw was bout 50 feet away from me and on the 23rd floor of a hotel in Montreal.

“There were no lights at all, it was just a big, grey object that looked like a Macy’s Day Parade balloon.”