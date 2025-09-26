Glen Powell has recalled an encounter with a “toxic” celebrity who was on the verge of being cancelled.

Appearing on the Therapuss podcast on Thursday (25 September), the 36-year-old actor said he was at a Hollywood party when he saw a famous face who had made some of his favourite films.

After they were asked to pose for a photograph together, Powell says he was hesitant as the individual was “recently cancelled and it was not good”.

Without naming them, Powell added: “I was a fan of their work but not a fan of their choices... When they wanted to take a picture, I realised very quickly — I was like, 'Oh, I don't know if this is a good idea.'"

He said the other actor noticed his hesitation and his “face was toxic”.