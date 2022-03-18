Good Morning Britain presenter Laura Tobin overslept and missed her regular weather slot after a night of partying.

The meteorologist was due on air at around 6:20am on Friday morning, but hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard revelled in explaining to viewers why she was absent.

“She’s the last to wake up this morning, she’s overslept,” Ben said, as the camera cut to her empty seat by the weather map.

Laura was late to work after attending the ultimate news quiz with GMB colleagues on Thursday night, an event that their team won.

