Watch: Great British Bake Off 2023 winner crowned

The winner of the Great British Bake Off 2023 has been announced.

Dan Hunter, Josh Smalley, and Matty Edgell battled it out in the hotly baked final on Tuesday (28 November), but there could only be one winner.

PE and science teacher Edgell was announced the winner of the prestigious accolade.

Edgell, 28, from Peterborough, has impressed the judges throughout the show.

From his three-tier ‘taste of Italy’ millefoglie showstopper in last week’s semi-final to his ‘delicious’ sausage rolls, which earned him the Paul Hollywood showstopper, it has been some journey for the teacher.

Congratulations, Matty.