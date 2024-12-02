Former MasterChef contestant Aggie Mackenzie claims host Greg Wallace was “allowed to tell smutty jokes” during filming.

The presenter left the BBC programme on Thursday (28 November) after 13 people made claims that he made a number of inappropriate sexual comments.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the 60-year-old said: “I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn’t right.”

Ms Mackenzie, who appeared on the Celebrity version of the show in 2011, told Good Morning Britain on Monday (2 December): “The jokes were always smutty, they were endless and he seemed to be allowed to carry on in this way.”

A BBC spokesperson said “any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated”.