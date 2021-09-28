So far, anyone who wanted to take part in one of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer betas needed to have registered for the Halo Insider programme. For the beta test happening this weekend, however, Microsoft has waived that requirement, meaning anyone can participate.

To do so, players must first have the Xbox Insider Hub app installed on their Xbox console. If not, it can be downloaded from Microsoft’s digital storefront. Once that’s done, just open the app and start the download for the beta, which begins on 1 October.

Halo Infinite launches for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 8 December.