Dame Helen Mirren urges nation to support homeless and vulnerable during Just Eat’s Christmas Meal Appeal

Dame Helen Mirren urges Brits to help homeless, vulnerable and lonely people this Christmas by supporting Just Eat’s Christmas Meal Appeal.

An estimated 10,500 people will spend this winter sleeping rough, and with the rising cost of food, fuel and energy bills, the festive period is set to be tough for many.

Delivery food app Just Eat is encouraging customers to donate £3, £5 or £10 when they order a takeaway.

The app will then match the customer's donation pound for pound.

Dame Mirren says the donations "will make a world of difference to those who need it most."

