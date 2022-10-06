Christian Bale has joked that Leonardo DiCaprio helped out his career by passing on a number of roles.

“To this day, any role that anybody gets, it’s only because he’s passed on it beforehand,” the actor told GQ of DiCaprio in a candid interview.

“It doesn’t matter what anyone tells you. It doesn’t matter how friendly you are with the directors. All those people that I’ve worked with multiple times, they all offered every one of those roles to him first.

“So, thank you, Leo, because literally, he gets to choose everything he does.”

