Hugh Jackman says he performed Les Miserables song with Neil Diamond at karaoke

Hugh Jackman told audience of his meeting with Neil Diamond and their duet of a Les Miserables song.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (14 November), the Australian star recounted the evening where the 84-year-old suggested singing the classic.

"I stayed the night and at dinner time, Neil Diamond goes, 'You wanna do some karaoke?' I'm like, 'Hell yeah'", Jackman revealed.

He described the moment: "At one point he put his arm in, he kissed me on the forehead, then he sang I Dreamed A Dream."

The duo also performed Diamond's well-known classic, "Sweet Caroline"

Jackman was promoting his new biopic, Song Sung Blue on the Norton Show, in which he co-stars with Kate Hudson as two down-on-their-luck musicians.