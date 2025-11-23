I’m a Celeb’s Kelly Brook forgets her own birthday during show

I’m a Celebrity contestant Kelly Brook had to be reminded it was her birthday after getting the days mixed up on Sunday (23 November).

The model and actor told fellow campmates, “It’s my birthday tomorrow!” before being corrected by Jack Osborne.

“I honestly thought it was tomorrow! Jack even had to figure out when my birthday was. Is there nothing this guy can’t do?! How am I gonna navigate life without him?” she asked.

Osborne also opened up on Sunday’s episode about the “fresh” grief he’s experiencing four months after the death of his dad, Ozzy.