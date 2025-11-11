The I'm A Celebrity cast of 2025 have revealed their biggest fears in the first video released from the new series.

Sunday night’s launch show will see 10 stars don their jungle gear and head into camp. Among them are former Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp, broadcaster Ruby Wax, Emmerdale actor Lisa Riley and her fellow soap star Shona McGarty, who played Whitney Dean in EastEnders.

In a new video, Kemp reveals his fear of rats, adding “they belong in horror films”, where Osbourne speaks of his dislike of ants.

Wax adds: “I don't want to eat the food or sleep with snakes.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.