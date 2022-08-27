Jaime Winstone becomes Peggy Mitchell in first clip of EastEnders flashback

The first clip of Jaime Winstone as Peggy Mitchell in Eastenders has been released ready for September, when viewers will be transported back in time to the winter of 1979.

In a 'flashback' episode of the soap, the rocky past of the Mitchell family will be exposed, including Peggy's unseen husband, Eric.

Winstone is taking on the role following Dame Barbara Windsor's passing.

“It’s been such an honour to step into Peggy Mitchell’s shoes for the first time, and into Barbara’s shoes for the second time," she said.

