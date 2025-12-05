George Clooney reveals surprise Jay Kelly detail he thought would be AI

Jay Kelly star George Clooney revealed a surprising detail he didn’t expect would be in his new film — that his past projects would be played out in front of him as part of a sizzle reel in the movie.

In the Noah Baumbach film, Clooney plays an ageing movie star on a trip through Europe with his longtime manager, portrayed by Adam Sandler.

The film also stars Laura Dern , Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup, Stacy Keach, Riley Keough, Patrick Wilson, Jim Broadbent, Eve Hewson, Lenny Henry, and Isla Fisher.

Clooney told The Independent: “ I thought they were gonna do some AI version of my career.”