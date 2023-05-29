Jeremy Paxman’s best tussles ahead of final University Challenge

Jeremy Paxman will present his final edition of University Challenge on Monday night (29 May), ending his reign as the longest-serving current quizmaster on British TV.

The legendary broadcaster, who has hosted the popular show since 1994, announced he was stepping down after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

His final hosting appearance will air on BBC Two at 8.30pm on Monday.

Ahead of Paxman’s goodbye, take a look at some of his most memorable University Challenge moments.

