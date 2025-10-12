Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri revealed the best meal Julia Roberts made for them when they stayed at her home ahead of filming After The Hunt’together.

Julia hosted the entire cast and director for “weeks” ahead of production, in a bid to bond.

“ Everything that Julia makes is pretty damn good. From banana bread to a kind of simple salad, to a roast chicken, once in a while,” Garfield told The Independent during the film’s premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Saturday (11 October).

“ Julia's restaurant, opening in a month,” Edebri joked before Roberts teased that she could name it after the film.

“Maybe not that…” Garfield responded jokingly.