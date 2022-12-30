Kim Kardashian reveals her marriage to Kanye West was her ‘first real one’

Kim Kardashian has opened up on her marriage to Kanye West, admitting it felt like her “first real one” despite it being her third.

"The first one, I just don't know what was happening,” she told Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast.

“The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was."

