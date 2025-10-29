Keira Knightley has declared that she is a “nepo baby”, saying that her famous parents gave her “connections” in the industry.

Appearing on Giovanni Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast on Monday (27 October), the actor said that she is not “annoyed” by the label, revealing that her agent was and still is her mother’s best friend.

She added that it is “true that there are connections that are made” through having creative relatives, adding that acting is often “generational”. Knightley is the daughter of playwright and screenwriter Sharman MacDonald and stage actor Will Knightley.

Knightley said that if her children choose to go down the acting path, they will also have to deal with the “nepo baby” title.