Holly Patrick | Friday 08 March 2024 21:17 GMT

Kelly Rowland speaks out on bizarre Microsoft Excel texting in 2002 Nelly video

Kelly Rowland has finally addressed the bizarre moment she "texted" Nelly via Microsoft Excel in the 2002 music video for “Dilemma.”

The singer, 43, was introduced as “the only person in history to successfully send a text message via Microsoft Excel” as she spoke to Josh Scherer on Mystical Kitchen’s Last Meal series.

The infamous "text" read: "Where you at? Holla when you get this."

Rowland said she was "mad" no one addressed the oddity at the time.

"They made me look nuts," she added.

