Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy opens up about final moments with singer

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy has detailed the last moment she shared with the One Direction star before his death in an emotional tribute.

Payne died on 16 October 2024, aged 31, after falling from a third-storey hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“The last day that I was with Liam in Argentina, before I left, the car was in the driveway. I was sitting on the couch just expressing to him how much I'm gonna miss him, how much I love him,” Cassidy said in a video posted on 12 October.

She shared that his final words to her were: “Kaitlin, you're gonna miss your flight. You're acting like this is the last time you're ever gonna see me again.”

“And little did I know, it literally was the last time I got to see him,” Cassidy said.