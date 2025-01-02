Lily Allen admits ‘huge resentment’ for former mentor Elton John

Lily Allen has revealed a period of “huge resentment” for Sir Elton John, her former mentor and manager, after the two parted ways.

In the singer’s Miss Me? BBC Sounds podcast, she revealed how she wrote a vulnerable letter to Sir Elton about her sobriety and struggles.

For years, as her life began to “spiral out of control”, she believed she had no reply from Elton.

It was only after moving to America and unpacking her belongings that she found the letter, unsent, in a bag.