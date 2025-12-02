Shocked Line of Duty star learns of reboot during live interview

Line of Duty star Anna Maxwell Martin discovered the show was returning for a new series during a live interview on Lorraine on Tuesday, 2 December.

The actor, 48, stars as formidable Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael in the hit BBC police drama.

As Lorraine Kelly revealed the show was returning, Maxwell Martin opened her mouth in shock, laughing.

“I would be the last to know what’s happening on Line of Duty... I haven’t got the first Scooby Doo about that,” she admitted.