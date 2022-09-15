Banksy original artworks set to be displayed in new exhibition in Salford’s MediaCity

A touring exhibition of original artworks by Banksy is set to open in Salford’s MediaCity this autumn after a year-long run in London.

The Art of Banksy display, featuring 145 authenticated works including prints and canvases, will open on 21 October.

All the works on display are on loan from private collectors, as the exhibition has not been authorised by the famed graffiti artist.

The display will be housed in a purpose-built temporary structure, offering visitors the chance to view Banksy’s work in a way not possible on the street.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.