Mariah Carey discovers Katy Perry went to space months after it happened

Mariah Carey appeared to learn that Katy Perry went to space months after the event during an interview with BBC Radio 2.

The "Fantasy" singer was chatting with Scott Mills when talk turned to whether she would like to go to space herself.

"You know, like Katy Perry," the broadcaster noted, referring to the all-female trip organised by Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin.

In the interview posted on Thursday, 7 August, Carey was unaware of the feat.

"Did she go to space? Where’d she go?” the singer enquired as a crew member stepped in to explain the April trip.