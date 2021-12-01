George Orwell’s 1984 re-told for present day by Matt Smith

Matt Smith voices Winston Smith in a new audiobook version of George Orwell’s seminal novel 1984.

The new version of the classic novel is re-told by cyber-security company Avast to highlight how online surveillance today is similar to Orwell’s Big Brother society.

Avast said: “Twenty Twenty-One demonstrates the similarities between our modern connected lives and many of the hyper-surveillance themes Orwell predicted over 70 years ago”.

The audiobook was released today on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

