Trump showers Melania with praise at star-studded documentary premiere

Donald Trump showered wife Melania with praise at her documentary premiere on Thursday (26 January).

The US president attended the premiere of his wife’s $40million Amazon documentary at the Kennedy Centre.

"I am proud of her, she’s done a great job," Trump said.

Reflecting on her heritage, he noted: "She comes from a faraway country, a wonderful country, clean, beautiful, safe."

Talking about her contributions within the administration, he said, "she picked it up very easily... very smart, understands what’s happening, and really is a good influencer of me," he added.