Melissa McCarthy has defended her “inspiring” friend Meghan Markle in response to the criticism and hatred she often receives.

Speaking at the opening of Suffs on Broadway on Friday (19 April), the actress said: "It bums me out for every woman and every person that for no reason people just like to attack."

"A smart, interesting woman that has her own life, for some reason, is incredibly threatening to some people. I always think, how inspiring! I’ve never once been threatened by someone who is amazing. I just think how inspiring," McCarthy told Page Six.

In 2021, the Gilmore Girls star appeared alongside the Duchess of Sussex in a video celebrating her 40th birthday and the launch of the 40x40 mentorship program.