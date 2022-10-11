Independent TV
Michael J Fox explains why he kept Parkinson’s secret from fans for seven years
Michael J Fox has explained why he kept his Parkinson’s a secret from fans for seven years.
The legendary actor, who is best known for starring in the Back to the Future franchise, revealed he feared that if people knew he had the illness, they “wouldn’t be able to laugh” at his work.
“Over a period of seven years, I kept it to myself,” Fox explained.
“When I opened up to people they were incredibly receptive, incredibly supportive, and the audience did in fact continue to laugh and continue to watch my work.”
01:21