Dev Patel moved to tears by crowd’s reaction to directorial debut

Dev Patel was moved to tears as he received a standing ovation at the world premiere of his directorial debut Monkey Man on Monday, 11 March.

In a video taken from the audience, the actor, 33, put his hand over his heart while taking deep breaths, before turning his back and appearing to compose himself amidst a roar of applause.

Monkey Man is an action film, a genre Mr Patel says has been “abused by the system”, making him want to give it real “soul”, and “trauma.”

He said to lovers of film, “you deserve that.”