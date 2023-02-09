Legendary composer Burt Bacharach dies aged 94

Legendary composer Burt Bacharach has died aged 94.

The musician, who wrote iconic hits such as “I Say A Little Prayer”, “Walk On By” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head”, passed away on Wednesday at home in Los Angeles.

He died of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said.

Bacharach was a six-time Grammy Award winner, and won three Oscars for his music in the films Arthur and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.