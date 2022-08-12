Former Eurovision runner-up hopes Liverpool will host 2023 contest

Eurovision 1993 runner-up Sonia is pushing for Liverpool to host the contest after the city was shortlisted as one of seven locations for 2023.

The north east city is in the running alongside Leeds, Glasgow, Sheffield, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Manchester.

Though Ukraine won the 2022 contest, it was ruled that they would be unable to host the event due to Russian’s ongoing invasion.

“[Liverpool has] music heritage of the world we’re gonna have the biggest party ever [and] make Ukraine proud,” Sonia said.

