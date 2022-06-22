Netflix The Umbrella Academy returns for season three

The third season of The Umbrella Academy is back on Netflix today (Wednesday 22 June), with the Hargreeves siblings set in an alternate world where the academy has become the sparrow academy.

Actor Elliot Page becomes Viktor in the show after formerly playing Vanya in the first two seasons.

The Umbrella Academy follows the story of seven superhumans who were adopted in their childhood by a billionaire before being trained by their adoptive father to save the world.

