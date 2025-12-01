Sweet moment lifesize Paddington Bear takes bow in West End debut

Paddington Bear took a bow on stage following his highly-anticipated West End debut at London’s Savoy Theatre.

The musical about the beloved marmalade-loving bear had its world premiere at the theatre on Sunday (30 November).

Remote puppeteer James Hameed provides the voice of the titular character off-stage, while actress Arti Shah takes on the physical portrayal.

The eagerly anticipated stage show was written by Jessica Swale, with music and lyrics by McFly star Tom Fletcher.