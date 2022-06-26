Paul McCartney delighted fans with songs old and new during his record-breaking Glastonbury set on Saturday evening (25 June).

The legendary musician became the oldest solo act to headline the festival, rocking out at the age of 80.

He opened his set with Beatles classic “Can’t Buy Me Love” and concluded with “Hey Jude”.

There was time for almost everything in between, including two surprise guest appearances from Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl and fellow legend Bruce Springsteen.

