Seinfeld star Peter Crombie has died following a ‘brief illness’ aged 71, his ex-wife has confirmed.

The US actor’s best-known role was as ‘Crazy’ Joe Davola on comedy series Seinfeld, which ran from 1989 until 1998.

Crombie’s charatcer was introduced in 1992 when Davola began terrorising Seinfeld, before dating his friend, Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in season four.

“Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man”, Nadine Kijner wrote in a statement on Instagram.

“So so many people loved you because were a kind, giving, caring, and creative soul.”