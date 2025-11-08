Sabrina Carpenter ‘arrests’ Nicole Kidman at live show

Watch the moment Sabrina Carpenter “arrests” Nicole Kidman for “being too hot” during her concert in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday (4 November).

The Espresso singer called out the actor, who was attending the gig with her daughter, and asked her if she wanted to be her “Juno girl” - a tradition in the star’s performances where she picks someone in the crowd, often a celebrity, to "arrest".

Carpenter joked with Kidman, who appeared on screens around the stadium, that she would move to Nashville for the actor, before adding: “You’re so Babygirl,” a reference to Kidman’s 2024 movie of the same name.

The singer then passed the actor a pair of fluffy pink handcuffs as she dedicated the song to the 58-year-old.