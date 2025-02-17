SNL50: David Byrne and Robyn team up for surprise pop classic duet

David Bryne and Robyn teamed for a surprise rendition of "Dancing On My Own" during Saturday Night Live‘s SNL 50: The Homecoming concert this weekend.

The Swedish singer, 45, took to the stage to perform her 2010 hit before the Talking Heads frontman, 72, joined her from the second verse.

Both musicians wore matching suits reminiscent of Byrne's famously huge outfit designed by Gail Blacker for his band's "Stop Making Sense" tour and documentary.

The pair also performed Talking Heads' hit "This Must Be the Place."