Stephen Fry has revealed the extent of his injuries in his first live television interview since falling from the six-foot-tall stage at the O2 arena.

The comedian was rushed to hospital after falling from the stage at the CogX Festival technology conference in September.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (13 September), Mr Fry revealed he broke his leg and pelvis in several places.

He said: “The doctors said I was lucky. People have had a fall from a lesser height and might not walk again. I was very fortunate.”