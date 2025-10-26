Tess Daly fought back tears as she addressed her decision to leave Strictly Come Dancing, alongside her co-host Claudia Winkleman, at the end of this series.

The presenting duo broke the news on Thursday with a video statement to Daly’s Instagram feed.

”Claude and I announced this week that this will be our last series of strictly calm dancing,” she said while visibly fighting back tears during Saturday’s show (25 October).

“We want to thank you for your beautiful messages,” she added.